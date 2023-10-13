China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 589 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.