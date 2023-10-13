China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,267 Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

GPCR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 107,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,094. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

