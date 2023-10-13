China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 881.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,162.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 62,781 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.62. 96,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,448. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

