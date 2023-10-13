China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Shares of SNPS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

