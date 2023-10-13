China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

