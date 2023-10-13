China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $22.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,026.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,836.76. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,667.25 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

