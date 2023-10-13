China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 326,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,933. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

