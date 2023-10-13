China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,795.27. 30,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,882.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,945.68. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

