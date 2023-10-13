China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,087 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

