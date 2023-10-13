China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 24,585 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

