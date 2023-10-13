China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,069 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.7% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.11 and a 200 day moving average of $468.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

