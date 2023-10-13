China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 2,020,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,468. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

