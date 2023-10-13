China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 908,840 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,840 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 893,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,649,663. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

View Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.