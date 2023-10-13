China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 2,488,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,181,535. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

