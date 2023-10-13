Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,616,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,789,345 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.42.

CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

