Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. 203,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Chinook Tyee Industry Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.
About Chinook Tyee Industry
Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
