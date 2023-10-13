Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.