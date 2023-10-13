Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

CHDN stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $93.04 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

