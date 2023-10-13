Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cirata Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of WANSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 39,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Cirata has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Cirata

WANdisco plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

