Citigroup Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $210.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 716.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.