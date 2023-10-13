Citigroup Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $72.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYFree Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.92.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

