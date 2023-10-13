Citigroup Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 838,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.