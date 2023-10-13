Citigroup Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.08 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

