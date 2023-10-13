Citigroup Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $40.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $28.18 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.