Citigroup Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $40.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.