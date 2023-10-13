Citigroup Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $17.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $395,701,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $265,843,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

