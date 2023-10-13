Citigroup Trims Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price to $65.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE SON opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

