Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of CLZNF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.
Clariant Company Profile
