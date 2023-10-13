Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.