Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

