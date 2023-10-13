ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,102 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,582,066 shares in the company, valued at $81,619,106.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $387,079.24.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $453,393.70.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $608,251.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $686,117.85.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,417 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $232,077.93.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $31.95 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

