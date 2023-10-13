ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,454 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $46,731.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,040,527 shares in the company, valued at $33,442,537.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,310 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $103,172.70.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,332 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $130,566.48.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,036 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $90,897.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,341 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $342,907.56.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,320 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $663,651.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,815 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $344,241.45.

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,329 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $475,579.51.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $299,782.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTR stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

