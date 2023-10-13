Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $80.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

