ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

ClearOne Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

