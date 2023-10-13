ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
