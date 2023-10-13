Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

