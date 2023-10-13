Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.51 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.