Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 29th.
Clover Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44.
About Clover
