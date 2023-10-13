CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $247.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $230.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.