CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNX

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CNX opened at $23.08 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.