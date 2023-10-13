Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.75 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

