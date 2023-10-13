Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 3.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30. 2,144,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,567,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $792.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

