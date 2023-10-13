Cohen Lawrence B Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The company has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.