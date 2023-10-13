Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $43.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

