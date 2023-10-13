Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.2 %

CL opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

