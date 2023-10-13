Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,758 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 129,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

