Comparing Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) & Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vycor Medical and Ainos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) -0.22 Ainos $2.87 million 4.17 -$14.01 million ($0.87) -0.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vycor Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vycor Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.3% of Vycor Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vycor Medical and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vycor Medical beats Ainos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. Vycor Medical, Inc. has a license and transition agreement with HelferApp GmbH, which grants HelferApp the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Austria and Switzerland. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

