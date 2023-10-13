Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PEP opened at $158.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

