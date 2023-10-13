Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI opened at $15.37 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $84.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

