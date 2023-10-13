Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
