Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

