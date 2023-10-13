Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

