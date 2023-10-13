Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.18 and a 52 week high of $277.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

